UPDATE: Children missing from Enniskillen found

Posted: 2:12 pm March 20, 2023

THE two children that had gone missing in Enniskillen have been found safe and well.

As reported by the Herald earlier today, 16-year-old Francie Crumlish and 12-year-old Ciara Quigley had been missing since Saturday, after not returning to their address in the county town.

This afternoon, the PSNI confirmed they had been located.

“We’ve located the two young people who went missing from Enniskillen,” said a PSNI spokesman. “They are safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”

Posted: 2:12 pm March 20, 2023
