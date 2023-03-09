Strategy plan looking to boost tourism in Belleek

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE… Jim McGreevy THLF Michelle Gallagher, Belleek Development and Heritage Group, Barry McElduff Chair FODC, Teresa O'Loughin, Helen Campbell, Tommy Gallagher, Belleek Development and Heritage Group, and Richard Watson, Lough Erne Landscape Partnership.

BELLEEK Development and Heritage Group have launched its strategy for tourism development in the village. The group has been working on the plan since 2021 and created a framework to support the development of tourism for the village.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Teresa O’Loughlin said she was delighted to have the final document to guide the future development of the village for tourism.

“The strategy has been borne out of consultations with the local community and other stakeholders who have been enthusiastic about the idea of bringing the heritage story of Belleek to the fore,” she said.

The plan was developed in partnership with the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership, through funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“We are delighted to support this project, which thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will mean that more people will be able to get involved with, protect, and learn about the exciting heritage right on their doorstep,” Jim McGreevy, committee member of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said.

“Heritage has a huge role to play in instilling pride in communities and boosting local economies across Northern Ireland and this project is a fantastic example of achieving those aims.”

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chairman of the Council, said Belleek and its surrounding area have a wealth of heritage and historical and natural assets for visitors and locals to explore.

“This will be an important road map to guide the further enhancement of the village and its tourism potential,” he said.

“The Council recognises the tourism potential of the Fermanagh and Omagh area and the significant contribution it makes economically and socially.

“The Council, in partnership with Tourism NI and Waterways Ireland, is developing a 10-year Visitor Experience Development Plan for tourism development across the District and this strategy will complement this plan.”

The Belleek Development and Heritage Group will continue to work on this plan over the coming year. For those interested, the detailed plan can be downloaded from www.belleekdhg.co.uk, and for more information on this project, please contact info@belleekdhg.co.uk.