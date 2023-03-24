National award for Morrison

Annabelle Morrison of Enniskillen Running Club has been recognised at the Juvenile All Star Awards winning the Fermanagh award.

The Eamon Monaghan coached athlete had a major breakthrough year winning two medals at the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships in Tullamore in mid-July.

In very warm conditions, over the course of the weekend, Morrison took gold in the 3000m in a time of 10.05.49 on the Saturday and came back the following day to take silver over 1500m behind Nicole Dinan of Leevale, Cork.

The Enniskillen RC athlete was also selected to represent Ireland at both the Schools’ International and the English AAA Championships.

US Pentathlon Indoor Championships

Belcoo’s Tina Gallagher, while on a break with family in the United States, has enjoyed a very successful mini tour on the US Masters circuit.

Gallagher rounded it off by setting a new Irish Over 60 Pentathlon record on the way to taking gold in the US Masters Multi Events Championships in Louisville.

In multi events, athletes accumulate points based on their performance in each event. The points system is relative to the different type of multi events and the points table is also gender and age related.

In this championship in Kentucky athletes competed in a pentathlon and were required them to compete in the 60m hurdles, high jump, shot putt, long jump and 800m.

Gallagher put together a very solid series of performance in all events to finish on a total of 2867 points which put her well clear of Jovette Jolicoeur of Canada who took silver with 2301 points with Jan Tefft of Southern California Track Club taking bronze on 1442 points.

“This is a perfect way to bring the curtain down on the indoor season,” said the OMG athlete Gallagher, after the event.

“It has been a great season, winning three national titles and this could not have been done without the help of my coach Trevor McGlynn and my training groups at OMG and the Sprint Academy in Omagh and indeed the encouragement I get from the wider family within Masters Athletics.”

International Mountain Running Trials

Slieve Croob near Castlewellan was the venue on Saturday for a trial selection race for the International Under 18 Mountain Running Cup.

This trial took place in wet windy conditions on a tough trial of ascends and descends over a 2.9km distance. A fine performance from St Michael’s Tiarnan Mc Manus saw him finish third in the boys’ races which booked him a place on the plane to Annecy, France for the Under 18 International in mid May.

Schools’ International Cross Country

On the back of their performances at the Irish Championships a fortnight ago, a trio of Fermanagh athletes gained selection for the Schools’ International which is been held at Sefton Park, Liverpool this Saturday.

Unfortunately St Michael’s Sean Corry has had to decline selection for the Intermediate Boys’ race over 6000m but the Erne County will have Annabelle Morrison of Enniskillen Royal Grammar and St Michael’s Charlie Reihill on the Irish 4 x 1500m mixed relay.