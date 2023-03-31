Mental health expert calls for better BPD awareness

ONE of the North’s top mental health experts has said there should be ‘greater awareness, training and resources in the community’ to help those suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Colin Hughes, a lecturer in Education in Mental Health Nursing, and Programme Director of the Cognitive Behavioural Psychotherapy Programme at Queen’s University Belfast believes there is scope for much more to be done regarding the illness.

Mr Hughes confirmed that all five health trusts in Northern Ireland have community-based services for those with a personality disorder, particularly BPD, and in 2014 the Regional Care pathway for Personality Disorders was launched.

However, he is adamant more support is needed.

“A personality disorder is a complex and severe mental illness which can have multiple comorbidities [coexisting conditions],” Mr Hughes explained.

“Those suffering from this complex condition and their carers do require and deserve appropriate, effective and timely assessment and evidence-based intervention.

“Greater awareness, greater training, and more resources for community and inpatient teams would be very useful.

“That said, this would be no different a request than any other part of the Health Service would request at this point today.”

Erin Donnelly’s 18-year-old daughter Katie had been suffering from the disorder when she died suddenly at the Fermanagh and Tyrone Hospital in Omagh last September.

Lack of treatment and understanding of the mental illness are two of the biggest issues vulnerable young people and adults are experiencing today, Ms Donnelly from Ederney told the Fermanagh Herald last month.

A local social worker suffering from the disorder, but who preferred to remain anonymous, agreed and described the situation to the Herald as a ‘growing BPD epidemic’.

Mr Hughes acknowledged that more action should be taken and said there were a variety of approaches which could be effective depending on the severity of the illness.

“It’s probably better to think of this in terms of a stepped approach to care. Ultimately, while further research is always required we are aware of effective interventions from dialectical behavioural therapy to mentalisation-based therapy and schema therapy,” Mr Hughes said.

“It is then reasonable to assume that increased training and resourcing is required to improve these services across the Trusts in line with increased resourcing for other aspects of the Health Service.”

Those looking after loved ones suffering from BPD can access information, help and support via the ‘NI Personality Disorder Network’ facilitated by Mindwise at: https://www.mindwisenv.org/what-we-do/campaigning-lobbying/ni-personality-disorder-network/.

Lifeline is also a crisis-response helpline service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in distress or despair, you can call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 and talk to an experienced counsellor in confidence.