+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McLOUGHLIN, Carmel

Posted: 6:11 pm March 12, 2023

McLOUGHLIN, Carmel (née McBarron) – formerly Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh. Pre-deceased by her parents Charles and Mary Kate; sisters Bernadette McLoughlin and Christina Conefrey, peacefully at The Galway Clinic, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry; sons Andrew and Gearóid; daughters Sinéad, Caitríona and Róisín; daughter-in-law Katie; sons-in-law Daniel, Fergal and Eoghan; adored grandchildren Iarla, Cian, Tiernan, Declan and Croíadh; sisters Sarah Shannon (Cavan), Marie Bannon (Cavan), Julie Kennedy (Litrim), Pauline Brady (Cavan); brothers Michael and P.J (Fermanagh); sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Carmel’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Áras Naofa, in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Renmore (H91YV52) on Tuesday evening, 14th March from 5 pm until 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th March at 1 pm in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar, (H91E4C9), burial afterwards in Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Mass will be live-streamed at https://churchmedia.tv/st-columba.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Cancer Research at the Galway Clinic.

If you would like to offer your condolence to the family you can do so below.

Related posts:

CLARKE, Eileen McELROY, Pam WALSH, Joe

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA