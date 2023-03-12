McLOUGHLIN, Carmel (née McBarron) – formerly Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh. Pre-deceased by her parents Charles and Mary Kate; sisters Bernadette McLoughlin and Christina Conefrey, peacefully at The Galway Clinic, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry; sons Andrew and Gearóid; daughters Sinéad, Caitríona and Róisín; daughter-in-law Katie; sons-in-law Daniel, Fergal and Eoghan; adored grandchildren Iarla, Cian, Tiernan, Declan and Croíadh; sisters Sarah Shannon (Cavan), Marie Bannon (Cavan), Julie Kennedy (Litrim), Pauline Brady (Cavan); brothers Michael and P.J (Fermanagh); sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Carmel’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Áras Naofa, in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Renmore (H91YV52) on Tuesday evening, 14th March from 5 pm until 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th March at 1 pm in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar, (H91E4C9), burial afterwards in Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Mass will be live-streamed at https://churchmedia.tv/st-columba.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Cancer Research at the Galway Clinic.

