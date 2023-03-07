+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGOLDRICK, Rosemary

Posted: 7:53 pm March 7, 2023

McGOLDRICK, Rosemary – Cornagrade, Enniskillen and former Moher, Kinawley, 4th March 2023, unexpectedly. Dear mother of Ruairí and Dáire; sister of Anne (Malanaphy) and Patrick; wife of the late Garry (Bradley), RIP.

Remains reposing at McKeegan Funeral Home, Mill Street, Enniskillen on Wednesday 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by private cremation.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, sister, brother, Granny Bradley and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Fermanagh Women’s Aid, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Director.

