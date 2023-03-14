McGOLDRICK, Pat – Landbrock, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 14th March 2023, peacefully in hospital in the company of his family. Beloved husband of the late Alice (née Conlon), RIP; loving father of Dermot (Lorna), Damian (Tracey), Eileen Edwards (Mark), Patrick (Bernie) and Sean; brother of John (Pam), Angela Smith (Mick, R.I.P.), Marie McManus (Decky) and Eileen Herbert (Liam).

Pat will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this Tuesday evening from 6pm and again tomorrow, Wednesday from 12 noon until 8 pm, with removal from his late residence (Lambrock) on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Family home strictly private please.

Pat will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Cardiac Unit, South West Acute Hospital, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.