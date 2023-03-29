McCOOLE, June – (Enniskillen and formerly Dromore, Co. Tyrone), suddenly at home on 26th March 2023, formerly of 9 Castleview Court, Old Henry Street, Enniskillen and previously of 14 Longhill Road, Dromore BT78-2DQ. Treasured mother of Kevin, Leone, Declan, Aidan, Teresa and Shauna; loving and devoted grandmother to her seven grandchildren; cherished sister of Gemma Walsh.

June’s wake will take place from 3 pm until 8.30 pm on Thursday, 30th March 2023 in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78-2BY. June will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.15 am on Friday, 31st March for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for a charity of your choice, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, June will travel from the Carnalea Road, along Main Street, Dromore Road, Fintona Road, Main Street and the Omagh Road to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50 am.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sister, sons and daughters, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, in-laws, and entire family circle.

Our Lady pray for her