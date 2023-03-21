McCAFFREY, James

McCAFFREY – Our beloved James McCaffrey departed this life on Tuesday, 21st March 2023, suddenly, but peacefully at his home. James was pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Ellen and grandson Luke.

He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Roisin; children Bernadette (Brady), Martin and Gerard; daughters-in-law Olivia and Emma; son-in-law David. James was a very proud grandfather of Ciaran, Tommy, Maria, Aoife and Darragh. James is also survived by his sister Mary; brothers Patrick and Bernard; sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

James will repose at his home on Tuesday from 5 pm to 8 pm and again on Wednesday from 3 pm to 8 pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.15 am arriving at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee, BT92-7NQ for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace