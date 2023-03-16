+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

LYNN, Sister Gertrude (Consilii)

Posted: 8:45 pm March 16, 2023

LYNN, Sister Gertrude (Consilii) – peacefully Thursday, 16th March at the Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen.

Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Mary Patricia; niece Ann Travers; nephews Tom, Martin, Paul and Hugh Travers, cousins, friends and Sisters of Mercy, Northern Province.

Reposing at the Convent of Mercy, Belmore Street, Enniskillen, BT74-6AA on Friday, 17th March 2023 from 2 pm until 4 pm. Convent private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 18th March in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, BT74-7EW at 11 am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish webcam.

Please note, due to St. Patrick’s Day parade, access to the Convent may also be gained by entering at the Mill Street entrance to Mount Lourde.

May Sr. Gertrude Rest in Peace

Related posts:

MOSS, Marie LEWIS, Thomas (Packie) WOODS, Berni

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA