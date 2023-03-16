LYNN, Sister Gertrude (Consilii) – peacefully Thursday, 16th March at the Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen.

Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Mary Patricia; niece Ann Travers; nephews Tom, Martin, Paul and Hugh Travers, cousins, friends and Sisters of Mercy, Northern Province.

Reposing at the Convent of Mercy, Belmore Street, Enniskillen, BT74-6AA on Friday, 17th March 2023 from 2 pm until 4 pm. Convent private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 18th March in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, BT74-7EW at 11 am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish webcam.

Please note, due to St. Patrick’s Day parade, access to the Convent may also be gained by entering at the Mill Street entrance to Mount Lourde.

May Sr. Gertrude Rest in Peace