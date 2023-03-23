HEGARTY, Garvan – 21st March 2023, (115 Scallon Road, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1AE). Beloved husband of Karen; much loved father of Connor (Tamar) and Laura; loving granda of Orla; cherished brother of Patrick, Thomas, Eilish and Fergus.

Garvan will be reposing reposing at his late residence on Friday, 24th March from 3 pm to 9 pm and on Saturday from 3 pm to 9 pm. Garvin will leave his late residence on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral cortége will be travelling via Main Street, Irvinestown arriving at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Family time please at all other times.

There will be a shuttle bus system running from McBrides Shop on the Dromore Road, please park there to get transport to the wake house on both days. Please note there will be no access to the wake house by car bus only.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, brothers, sister, daughter-in-law, grandchild and entire family circle.