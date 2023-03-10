+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Foul play ruled out in Blacklion death

Foul play ruled out in Blacklion death

Posted: 8:37 pm March 10, 2023

Following the results of a postmortem, foul play has been ruled out in the death of a man in Blacklion yesterday. A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder by gardai has now been released.

Yesterday morning (Thursday) at around 9.15am a man in his 50s was found unconscious at a home in the border village. Despite attempts to revive him was pronounced dead.

The scene was preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau with a post-mortem, and a man in his 30s was arrested and detained Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon.

Following a postmortem a Garda spokesman said foul play was no longer suspected.

“The male in his 30s who was detained at Castlerea Garda station has been released from that detention and is no longer suspected of any criminality in this incident,” they said.

