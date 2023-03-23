DEVLIN, Michael – 3 Pettigo Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-1QX, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family, 22nd March 2023. Beloved son of the late Joe and Kate, RIP; loving brother of Mary, Josephine (Howard), Joan, Eileen, Kathleen (Henry), Susan (Bill) and the late Jean, RIP.

Michael will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Thursday, 23rd March from 5 pm to 8 pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10 am arriving at Saint Mary’s Church, Drumragh (Omagh) for 11 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers-in-law and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul