Concern for two children missing from Enniskillen

Police are becoming concerned about the whereabouts of Francie Crumlish and Ciara Quigley. Neither have returned to their home address in Enniskillen. They may or may not be together. They were last seen at 17.20 on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Francie is 16 years old 5’ 4” of slim build and was last seen wearing an all grey tracksuit.

Ciara is 12 years old is 4’ 10”of slim build was last seen wearing grey leggings, a light blue zip up hoodie and white trainers.

Advertisement

If you have any information that can assist please call 101 quoting reference 1895 for Ciara and 2042 for Francie of 18/03/2023.’