BLAKE, Anne May (née Maguire) – Leitrim Lower, Eslin Bridge, Carrick on Shannon and formerly of Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of Michael Francis.

Deeply regretted by her brother Patsy; sisters Una, Angela and Mary; sister-in-law May Blake, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Anne May’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence N41 YX72 on Sunday, 26th March from 4 pm to 8 pm and again Monday, 27th March from 2 pm to 4.30 pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill to arrive for 5.30pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 28th March at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lower Main Street. May’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohil

May’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

