Belleek looks forward to Saint Patrick’s Day

ALL roads lead to the border town of Belleek this St Patrick’s day for the long awaited return of a parade and fun day for all the family.

A small committee of volunteers supported by Belleek Development & Heritage Group, are hoping that all local community organisations, townlands, schools and businesses will come forward to showcase themselves to locals and visitors alike.

Belleek pottery have agreed to sponsor a trophy and Patsy McCauley, funeral director a prize for the best float in the parade. There is also a prize for the best window or door display with the “go green” theme. If you would like to be involved in any way – please message the Belleek Village Facebook page or speak to Jenna Robinson on 07933368098.

Starting this weekend Belleek CCE are running Irish Language Classes on Saturday 11th March for both beginners and improvers of children and adults – if a member of Erne Gaels or Belleek CCE comes along its free admission. Belleek Pottery has organised a leprechaun hunt in the town – all children can call into the pottery to pick up their entry forms from Monday 13th to Thursday 16th.

Centra is also running an art competition for all children to take part in. The Black Cat Cove is the place to be on Thursday March 16th – a quiz fundraiser with all profits going to Belleek playschool starts at 9pm ( table of four is £20 )..

On St Patrick’s Day the parade starts at 1pm from the GAA centre and will travel down the main street – it will be followed by live entertainment on the Gig Rig until approx.4pm.

The Wark Hall are having a jumble sale with some great bargains and serving refreshments when you have a browse from 11am – 2pm. Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre is open 10 – 4 so why not call in to the showroom for a look around.

The Fiddlestone Pub is doing food all day with music by Paul & Bernie from 5pm onwards. All car parks in the town are free to use but remember there may be traffic delays on the day.

For those with energy left after a busy day, head the five miles up the road to Garrison for the annual St Patrick’s day Fíor Ceili with music by St Joseph’s Ceili Band from 8:30pm in St Mary’s Hall or to the Riverside Bar where a traditional music session starts at 9pm – all welcome.