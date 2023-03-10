Arrest made after Blacklion man found dead at home

GARDA are appealing for information after a man in his 50s was found dead at his home following an assault.

Last Thursday morning at around 9.15am, a report was made to the Guards saying a man was found with serious injuries at his home in Blacklion, Co. Cavan.

Despite attempts by the Garda to revive him, the man was pronounced dead.

The scene is being preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau with a post-mortem examination expected to take place in due course.

Guards have arrested a man in his 30s who is being held at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon.

If anyone has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 00 353 (0) 49 436 8800.