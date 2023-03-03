Anger at fly tipping in Fermanagh countryside

THERE has been anger at illegal fly tipping in the beautiful Fermanagh countryside.

Last week tyres and plastic containers were dumped on the side of the Carrickpolin Road near Brookeborough. The dumping was photographed by Cllr Sheamus Green, who has reported the incident to the Forest Service, as they were dumped on the agency’s land.

Cllr Greene said he suspected the incident may have been a result of the Lisnaskea Recycling Centre currently being closed for improvement works, but said that was no excuse and urged people to use the recycling centres available.

“That was possibly the reason somebody decided to go up the mountain and just dump them at the side of the road. It’s dreadful,” he said, adding it was unfair on those who now have to clean the mess.

Noting the issue of fly tipping had been worse around 15 years ago, following the removal of the skips in Brookeborough by the Council, Cllr Greene added, “You do always get these sporadic outbreaks of fly tipping down around the Knocks and some of the forests down there, with people dumping couches and things.

“It begs the question, surely it’s as handy to drive into Lisnaskea and throw it in there, and there would even be someone in there to give you a hand to lift it off.”

While the fly tipping may have improved, Cllr Greene added countryside littering remained a perennial problem.

“There is a serious issue around rural roads is people throwing stuff out of their cars,” he said. “Food containers, Coke bottles and things like that. There are some roads where it’s just shocking.

I would appeal to people to bring it home and put it in their bin. It’s not hard to throw it in a bin.

“It really gives a bad impression around rural roads.

“It’s not nice people throwing stuff out going past your house, and that happens. I bet the same people wouldn’t like it being done at their house.”

