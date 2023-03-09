+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Attempted ATM robbery at Irvinestown petrol station
Lisnaskea

Attempted ATM robbery at Irvinestown petrol station

Posted: 9:56 am March 9, 2023

Detectives are investigating an attempted ATM robbery at a filling station in Irvinestown.

Police were alerted to an alarm activation at the Dromore Road premises at around 2am this morning..

Officers found the door to the machine area forced.

It’s believed two males were involved in the attempted robbery. One is described as tall, slim and wearing a hooded top and gloves. The second was slightly shorter than the first and wearing light coloured clothing.

Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area.

They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 87 09/03/23.

Information can also be provided online via the non-emergency reporting form at: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or given to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

