Walking challenge gives comfort to friends of Caitlin

FRIENDS… Holly Maguire, Caitlin Cathcart, Molly McDermott and Aoife Doonan clock up to steps in memory of their late friend, Caitlin Hogg, who passed away in December last year.

THE Kinawley GAA community is on the brink of reaching its 10 million ‘steps’ target, in memory of their late club member Caitlin Hogg.

In December last year, the county was left saddened when 13-year-old Caitlin Hogg lost her life after a tragic road accident.

As a combined initiative, alongside the nationwide Ireland Lights Up challenge, the Brian Boru’s GAA club embarked on a hugely tasking 10 million steps challenge, with all money raised going towards supporting the Air Ambulance NI.

Club chairman, Sean Doonan, felt it was important to organise a fundraiser in Caitlin’s memory.

“The passing of Caitlin [Hogg] was hugely devastating for the club and wider community. Our initial response was to support the family as best as possible and also to provide comfort to those affected, most of all, Caitlin’s peers,” he said.

The club chairman is pleased that club members, friends and teammates of Caitlin’s were given ‘a platform’ to deal with their grief.

“Dozens of members and people in the community gathered three nights per week to walk up the steps,” said Sean, “this coming together gave everyone a platform to talk and deal with the trauma suffered from the loss of Caitlin.

“On behalf of the club, I firstly commend everyone who took on the challenge, and further thank everyone in the community for the support and generosity in supporting Air Ambulance NI.’’

Áine Haren, Kinawley’s health and wellbeing officer, organised the walking challenge. She is full of praise for the ‘incredible’ girls who have taken part.

“It has been so heart-warming to see so many of them out walking together and the support from the local community has completely blown us away,” she said proudly.

“It has giving us all a little bit of perspective and made us realise that the GAA club is about more than just football, it’s a community, and things like friendships, being involved and togetherness are far more important than any victory or silly sporting complaint.”

The ‘10 Million Steps for Caitlin’ concludes on Saturday 4 March at 6pm and the theme of the night is going to be ‘Ditch the Dark’.

“We would love for as many from around the county to join us on the night,” said Áine, “we want everyone to come out in their brightest colours, really finish on a high and celebrate the achievements of everyone involved.”

Donations can be made via the Klubfunder link, which can be accessed on the Kinawley GAA social media pages.