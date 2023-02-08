Three medals for Gallagher at Nationals

OMG's Tina Gallagher proudly displays the medals she won at the 123.ie Athletics Ireland Masters Indoor Championships.

By Paul O’Neill

Masters athletics is on the rise in Ireland with the biggest team ever of 104 competitors preparing to lock horns with the best in Europe next month, in Poland.

As preparation for these championships, athletes of 35 years and over were in attendance at the National Masters Indoor Championships at the TUS International Arena in Athlone, on Sunday.

Fresh from her victory in the Combined Events a fortnight earlier, Tina Gallagher was again in medal-winning form. The Oisin McGrath athlete took home two golds and a silver, winning the over 60 long jump and 60m hurdles while placing second in the 60m.

European Clubs Cross Country

Having won the National Championships in Rosapenna, in late November, Dublin City Harriers along with silver medallists Letterkenny, went forward to represent Ireland at the European Clubs Cross Country Championships.

Irvinestown’s Edel Monaghan, who is a fourth year architecture student in TUD, has become a vital member of the strong Dublin club’s ladies squad that have won a host of titles over the last few years.

Monaghan along with her fellow club members set off for the competition which took place in Oropesa Del Mar in south east, Spain on Saturday morning.

The course was tight and twisty, set up between an apartment block and the sea edge, along paths, grass and on the waterside along sand.

Monaghan put in a very solid performance finishing 40th overall with the team placing 12th overall.

“The heat was a factor late in the race as we are not used to those temperatures at this time of year” said the Irvinestown athlete.

“The course itself was testing as it was twisty and I found the sandy sections tough going. All in all it was another great experience to compete at this level and we will be working hard towards getting back in 2024 to improve on our team placing.”

Trim 10 Miler

Irene Clements was again in great form on the roads last weekend, taking top spot in the women’s over 60 category.

The Enniskillen woman, running in the colours of Clones, took over 80 seconds of her previous personal best in a time of 1:08.35.

Malcolm Browne of One Zero One was the lead male local competitor crossing the line in 1:05.49