+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsTeachers, health service workers vow to fight on
Teachers form Mount Lourdes Grammar School out on strike.

Teachers, health service workers vow to fight on

Posted: 12:02 pm February 23, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

WORKERS in the education and health sectors in Fermanagh went on strike yesterday (Tuesday), with members of both organisations vowing they were not backing down.

Four teaching unions were taking part in a half-day’s strike in a pay dispute – their first strike in six years.

Pat McGovern, a maths teacher at Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen and a National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) representative, lead a picket line outside the school. He believed they were left with no other alternative, but to make a stand.

Advertisement

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Translink’s antiques roadshow Jury clears woman of murder but guilty of manslaughter Police officer shot by gunmen after coaching children

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:02 pm February 23, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA