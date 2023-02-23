Teachers, health service workers vow to fight on

WORKERS in the education and health sectors in Fermanagh went on strike yesterday (Tuesday), with members of both organisations vowing they were not backing down.

Four teaching unions were taking part in a half-day’s strike in a pay dispute – their first strike in six years.

Pat McGovern, a maths teacher at Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen and a National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) representative, lead a picket line outside the school. He believed they were left with no other alternative, but to make a stand.

Advertisement

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition