Roscommon clash is ‘massive’, says Baldwin

FERMANAGH manager Joe Baldwin is well aware of the significance of Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League round three game against Roscommon.

“We said from the outset that our target was to stay in the league (division 3A), but if we can get another win at home, we could have one foot in a National League Final. This game is massive,” said the Erne boss.

Fermanagh sit third in the table, level on points with second placed Armagh. With one win and one defeat so far, the Fermanagh manager is well aware that the league is ‘unpredictable’.

Advertisement

Fermanagh’s opponents appointed two-time Christy Ring winning manager Séamus Qualter as their new manager only last Sunday after the Rossies parted ways with Frances O’Halloran following their defeat against Louth in the second round.

Baldwin is expecting a tough game from the Connacht side.

“Roscommon are a proud hurling county. They’ll get a bounce from their new manager [Séamus Qualter] and they’ll be pushing for promotion,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0