Police officer’s misconduct case gets court date

AN Enniskillen police officer accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman while on duty has been given a date for his trial.

Timothy Hampton, of unknown age whose address was given as Enniskillen PSNI station, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

He faces two charges of misconduct in a public office as well as one count of unauthorised access to computer material.

Hampton, who declined the opportunity to say anything or produce any evidence, was given bail set at £200 and set a trial date at Dungannon Crown Court for February 28.

The first misconduct charge alleges that the defendant was involved a sexual relationship while on duty with a female member of the public between June 9 and September 5, 2021.

The second misconduct charge alleges that on the same dates, he failed to notify police that he had knowledge the woman made a false report of an incident to police.

The last of the charges alleges that Hampton caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to a program or data, knowing that it was an unauthorised action.

When previously asked to clarify Hampton’s current employment status ahead of the case, a PSNI spokesman said: “This officer is suspended and the matter is being investigated.”

