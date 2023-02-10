+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice officer’s misconduct case gets court date
court
Court

Police officer’s misconduct case gets court date

Posted: 3:45 pm February 10, 2023

AN Enniskillen police officer accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman while on duty has been given a date for his trial.
Timothy Hampton, of unknown age whose address was given as Enniskillen PSNI station, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
He faces two charges of misconduct in a public office as well as one count of unauthorised access to computer material.
Hampton, who declined the opportunity to say anything or produce any evidence, was given bail set at £200 and set a trial date at Dungannon Crown Court for February 28.
The first misconduct charge alleges that the defendant was involved a sexual relationship while on duty with a female member of the public between June 9 and September 5, 2021.
The second misconduct charge alleges that on the same dates, he failed to notify police that he had knowledge the woman made a false report of an incident to police.
The last of the charges alleges that Hampton caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to a program or data, knowing that it was an unauthorised action.
When previously asked to clarify Hampton’s current employment status ahead of the case, a PSNI spokesman said: “This officer is suspended and the matter is being investigated.”

Related posts:

New car park and picnic plan for local beauty spot Fermanagh tributes to former Pope Benedict XVI Tributes flow for popular Tanya Dunne

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:45 pm February 10, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA