+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportOwens bids to make a national final this weekend

Owens bids to make a national final this weekend

Posted: 11:02 am February 25, 2023

THE Erne Boxing Club were back in action last weekend in pursuit of national honours with Cameron Suttle and Rhys Owens both competing in the National Under 22s championships at the National Stadium in Dublin.

RHYS Owens had two emphatic wins over top quality opponents at the National Under 22s Championships in Dublin last weekend to book his place in this weekend’s semi-finals.

Owens was up against Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard BC) in the 60kg lightweight class on Saturday morning and the Erne boxer repeatedly beat his opponent to the punch to take the first.

Advertisement

Sheridan a former three-times national champion and this season’s national senior champion proved a difficult opponent but Owens took control and boxed proficiently landing good long range punches to win the session.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Welsh eyeing top-four finish for Skins Performance is key for Donnelly in league opener Mallards enjoy North West Senior Cup success

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:02 am February 25, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA