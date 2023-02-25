Owens bids to make a national final this weekend

THE Erne Boxing Club were back in action last weekend in pursuit of national honours with Cameron Suttle and Rhys Owens both competing in the National Under 22s championships at the National Stadium in Dublin.

RHYS Owens had two emphatic wins over top quality opponents at the National Under 22s Championships in Dublin last weekend to book his place in this weekend’s semi-finals.

Owens was up against Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard BC) in the 60kg lightweight class on Saturday morning and the Erne boxer repeatedly beat his opponent to the punch to take the first.

Sheridan a former three-times national champion and this season’s national senior champion proved a difficult opponent but Owens took control and boxed proficiently landing good long range punches to win the session.

