SUPPORT… Enniskillen BID is supporting the Reval2023 scheme to help local businesses in Fermanagh.

New scheme launched to help businesses grow

Posted: 11:00 am February 3, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis has had a devastating impact on local business up and down the country.

Many businesses, especially in the rural Ireland, are feeling the pinch, but a new programme from the Department of Finance could help local companies effectively calculate and asses their expenses and incomes.

The Reval2023 scheme will give businesses the opportunity to calculate their rate bills from April.

Business rates are charged on the majority of non-domestic premises including shops, offices, warehouses, factories, hotels and pubs, as well as essential services which a business may use, such as water and electricity.

Angela McGrath, Commissioner of Valuation at the Land and Property Service, feels this scheme will be very beneficial to local businesses in Fermanagh.

“This will provide ratepayers with greater detail including a breakdown of how their value has been calculated, as well as seeing the same information for similar properties in their local area and indeed for all similar properties across the North,” she explains.

“This gives ratepayers greater transparency in how the valuation has been calculated.

“I would encourage business ratepayers to go online and view the new draft values for their properties ahead of rate bills issuing in the spring.”

 

