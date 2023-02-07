MOSS, Marie (née McHugh) – (69 Drumskinney Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-1FR), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family, 6th February 2023. Loving wife of PJ; beloved mother of Jay (Sinead), Grainne (Sam) and Levinus (Tracey); loving grandmother of Dearbhla, Sean, Ruairi, Abbie, Eden, Tegan, Kayden; great grandmother of Joe; cherished sister of Anne and Peggy.

Family home will be open to the public on Tuesday, 7th February and Wednesday 8th February. Funeral from the family home on Thursday, 9th February at 10.30 am arriving at Saint Patrick’s Church, Montiagh for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu to MS Society. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul