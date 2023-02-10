+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McELROY, Pam

Posted: 7:35 pm February 10, 2023

McELROY, Pam (née McManus) – 170 Knocks Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 10th February 2023, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene (Gene), RIP; loving mother of Philomena, Patricia, Catherine, Marie, Edel, Finola, Christine, Bridget and Francis. Pre-deceased by her son-in-law Terry (Meegan), RIP

Pam will repose at her late residence until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Pam’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on:www.Church services tv, Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea

Pam will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

House private to family and friends Monday morning please.

