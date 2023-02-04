McCAUL, Rosemary (née Rafferty) – peacefully at the Southern Area Hospice, Newry. Pre-deceased by her husband Francis; her mother Eileen, father Simon.

Deeply regretted by her son Melvin; daughter Susan; brothers Jimmy and Noel; sisters Jacqueline and Josephine; grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and entire family circle.

Reposing at her sister Jacqueline’s residence, 5 Clonfad Road, Newtownbutler from today, Saturday until removal on Monday morning at 10.20 am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Clones for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Clones. Rosemary’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartclones

House private please.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace