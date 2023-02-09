‘Love Heritage’ in Enniskillen this Valentine’s week

LOVE is in the air in Fermanagh this week – the love of art and heritage, with the launch of a Public Art Walking Tour in the county town.

The local Council has teamed up with hospitality providers to deliver pilot walking experience in Enniskillen – with another in Omagh – that will bring some of the untold stories of both towns to life with a little taste of local hospitality included as part of the experience.

Join Catherine Scott in Enniskillen for a quirky and fascinating tour of the town. The “Walk Walk, Talk Talk” tour explores the old and the new, from street art and street names to artists and architecture. Discover how the past and the present connect through public art commissioned as part of recent improvements. Take a stroll through the town, “walking on words” on the pavements, being inspired by “a sense of place” represented in ceramic plaques, while taking a rest at the sculptural shelter “under the arches”. The stories of the streets finish at Blake’s pub and 28 At the Hollow restaurant for a sample of Fermanagh’s finest hospitality.

Council chairman Cllr Barry McElduff said he was “delighted” with the new tours.

“I am confident that both Walking Tours will greatly enhance the visitor experience in both towns,” he said.

“The Walking Tours are unique with a key focus on showcasing the local heritage and character of the towns as well as the local hospitality and produce.

“The Council is delighted to be working in collaboration with local businesses to deliver these tours and enhance the tourism offering in Enniskillen and Omagh to ensure that the Fermanagh and Omagh District is a destination of choice.”

The tours cost £7 per person and take place from 5 pm – 7 pm on Friday 10 and 17 February 2023. Places are limited, early booking is advisable.