+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Love Heritage’ in Enniskillen this Valentine’s week

‘Love Heritage’ in Enniskillen this Valentine’s week

Posted: 4:57 pm February 9, 2023

LOVE is in the air in Fermanagh this week – the love of art and heritage, with the launch of a Public Art Walking Tour in the county town.

The local Council has teamed up with hospitality providers to deliver pilot walking experience in Enniskillen – with another in Omagh – that will bring some of the untold stories of both towns to life with a little taste of local hospitality included as part of the experience.

Join Catherine Scott in Enniskillen for a quirky and fascinating tour of the town. The “Walk Walk, Talk Talk” tour explores the old and the new, from street art and street names to artists and architecture. Discover how the past and the present connect through public art commissioned as part of recent improvements. Take a stroll through the town, “walking on words” on the pavements, being inspired by “a sense of place” represented in ceramic plaques, while taking a rest at the sculptural shelter “under the arches”. The stories of the streets finish at Blake’s pub and 28 At the Hollow restaurant for a sample of Fermanagh’s finest hospitality.

Advertisement

Council chairman Cllr Barry McElduff said he was “delighted” with the new tours.

“I am confident that both Walking Tours will greatly enhance the visitor experience in both towns,” he said.

“The Walking Tours are unique with a key focus on showcasing the local heritage and character of the towns as well as the local hospitality and produce.

“The Council is delighted to be working in collaboration with local businesses to deliver these tours and enhance the tourism offering in Enniskillen and Omagh to ensure that the Fermanagh and Omagh District is a destination of choice.”

The tours cost £7 per person and take place from 5 pm – 7 pm on Friday 10 and 17 February 2023. Places are limited, early booking is advisable.

Related posts:

Positive vibes for ‘glass half full’ Coná! Traffic flowing well despite Enniskillen light outage Translink’s antiques roadshow

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:57 pm February 9, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA