Arrangements have changed.

LEWIS, Thomas (Packie) – (Camlough and formerly of Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh), 12th February 2023, suddenly at his home. Dearly beloved husband of Paula (née Maginnis); cherished father of Alannah and Thomas Jnr., James (Lisa), Natasha (Gary) and Nicole; cherished grandfather of Edward and Paddy. Pre-deceased by his parents James and Annie Lewis, RIP.

Much loved brother of Margaret, Seamus, Pam, John Joe, Maureen, Anthony, Martin, Christopher, and Eileen; dear son-in-law to Seamus and Mary Maginnis.

May he Rest in Peace

Funeral leaving his home 22a Mountain Road, Camlough, BT35-7LE on Wednesday, 15th February 2023 at 10 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Church of St. Malachy, Carrickcruppen. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Packie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and large family circle and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

NB. A taxi service is available from Carrickcruppen Club from 7 pm until 10 pm on Monday and Tuesday evening.

Family flowers only and the house is private on the morning of the funeral.