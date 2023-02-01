GALLERY: Lisnaskea has its say on SWAH surgery

Concerned Members of the public who attended the Public Consultation regarding the temporary suspension of Emergency General Surgery services at SWAH

ANOTHER public consultation meeting on the future of SWAH emergency general surgery took place at the Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea last night.

While it was a smaller crowd than at the Lakeland Forum on Monday night, the ticket-only meeting was still well attending considering the difficulties some have reported when trying to register for the public events.

Like the event in Enniskillen on Monday, Western Trust officials, including chief executive Neil Guckian and medical director Dr Brendan Lavery, were present and outlined the reasons why the Trust suspended the service – due to safety concerns due to a lack of staff – and how it will be very challenging to restore it.

Advertisement

Once again, community campaign group Save Our Acute Services held an information meeting prior to the main event.

Further events are due to take place in Fintona this evening and in Irvinestown tomorrow.

The Western Trust require everyone who is attending to register in advance. To book your place, find further details of this week’s meetings and those taking place in Belcoo, Omagh and Gortin next week, click here.

You can also find the full consultation document on the link, which sets out how the life-saving service at the Enniskillen hospital collapsed due to a lack of staff, leaving almost all local patients over an hour away from emergency surgery.

Have you had difficulties registering for any of the public consultation events? Let us know by emailing r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com