Fermanagh takes centre stage for science festival

YOUNG science enthusiasts in the county are being urged to explore their creative talents as part of a Fermanagh wide initiative.

For 11 days, from February 16 to February 26, the STEM subjects, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, will be celebrated in a fun-filled way which is aimed to inspire the younger generation.

The event kicks off with a special tour of Cladagh Glen. Participants will learn about the different creatures and inhabitants living in the various ponds and waterways across the Fermanagh Lakelands.

The focus will then turn to Marble Arch Caves. Through the ‘Think Deep’ programme, attendees will get to learn about how the popular tourist attraction was formed, as well as hearing some secrets about the different passage ways.

Sarah Jones, Director of the Northern Ireland Science Festival, is excited about the upcoming scheme in Fermanagh.

“This year’s NI Science Festival extends right across Northern Ireland to spread the joy of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to audiences,” she explains.

“We aim to ignite interest in the world around us, to spark conversation and debate, and we hope this year’s programme will create new learning opportunities for festival goers old and new.”

NI Science Festival is funded by the Department for the Economy and Tourism Northern Ireland. More information can be found on the website.