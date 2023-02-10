+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh and Omagh Council agrees to rate increase

Posted: 12:39 pm February 10, 2023

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has voted by a clear majority to increase rates for the coming financial year in both domestic and non-domestic properties, but 5.59 percent and 7.45 percent respectively.

At a special Council meeting held last night (Thursday), councillors heard how the increase was necessary to help keep local facilities and services going, in light of soaring costs.

There was some division in the Chamber over the increase, which the highest percentage rates hike since the Fermanagh and Omagh Council was formed. However, while it was agreed no-one wanted the rates increase, it was felt to be unavoidable, and one member declared “we’ve done a fine job” under very challenging circumstances.

It was agreed the Council Domestic rate will increase by 5.59 percent (0.4033p in the pound), with non-domestic properties increasing by 7.45 percent (24.418p in the pound).

This is due to an increase of 10.75 percent in service expenditure by the Council.

Rates comprise 45 per cent struck at a local level, with the remaining 55 per cent set by Stormont, but this will be undertaken by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive.

For more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.

