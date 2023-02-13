+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen man named as Augher crash death victim

Posted: 7:15 pm February 13, 2023

POLICE can confirm that 62-year-old Denis Kelly from the Enniskillen area has died following a road traffic collision in Augher last month.

Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision, which involved an Audi Q5 and a Scania lorry, occurred at around 8.40pm on Friday, January 27 on the Knockmany Road in Augher.

“Mr Kelly was taken to hospital following the collision, but has now sadly passed away.

“We are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam or have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 of 27/01/23.”

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

