Cullen back in the game

LEE Cullen last played for Fermanagh against Meath in the 2019 league campaign but you could hardly tell the Belnaleck man hasn’t played at this level for almost four years.

Cullen returned from Australia in December and started at full back against Down at the weekend. He picked up their danger man Pat Havern and kept him to one point from play. It was the perfect return, albeit he finished with a badly bruised and bloodied nose, after a clash with Ryan McEvoy before half time that needed some treatment.

The big Belnaleck man emerged in the second half though and was a real linchpin in the Fermanagh rearguard, especially in the absence of his twin brother Che who suffered a hamstring injury against Longford.

Coming home was always on the agenda for Cullen who got engaged to his fiancé Grainne McLaughlin last year, with a wedding planned for April next year. In his words, there’s that ‘element of settling down’ and also the realisation that the opportunity to play county football won’t last forever;

“It’s in the back of your head that you want to give it one more crack with the football,” he said.

