Covid funding helping transform our villages

COVID RECOVERY... Cllr Barry McElduff, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh Council, Sharon McGowan, Department for Communities, Elizabeth McIlwaine, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and Kim McLaughlin Council director of regeneration and planning.

WITH BELLEEK already benefiting from Council Covid funding, with its local marina getting an upgrade, Newtownbutler is set to be the next local village to get a cash injection.

The Belleek Marina project, which involved upgrades to its walkways and car parking, is the first in a number of local projects funded by the Covid Recovery Small Settlement Regeneration Programme.

Improvements were also made to Belleek Main Street through the programme, which is being run by Fermanagh and Omagh Council in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department for Infrastructure, and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Council chairman Cllr Barry McElduff said he was “delighted” to see the improvement works.

“I had the opportunity to see the Marina and Main Street improvement works in Belleek recently and was very pleased to see how they have enhanced the village,” he said.

“Belleek welcomes many visitors throughout the year being home to the world famous Belleek Pottery, of course.

“These improvements will ensure that the village continues to be attractive and welcoming for visitors and locals alike, sustaining its reputation as a great place to live, work, visit and relax in.

“It is really important to support local villages to ensure that they can fulfil their important social and economic roles and continue to thrive.”

The Council said it was committed to ensuring the local economy is “thriving, expanding and outward looking,” and said the villages receiving support through the programme would benefit all in the area.

Further projects totalling £2.5 million are lined up for the coming months, and will include schemes enhancing villages, and projects supporting property owners to make improvements, as well as frontage screening projects.

In Newtownbutler, the Council will be holding an information event at the village Community Centre, at the Court House on Bridge Street, next Wednesday, February 22nd.

This is so people can find out more about the £1,000 funding that is available for commercial property owners to make improvements to their properties. The funding will cover 80 percent of the project cost, and could include anything from powerwashing to painting, guttering to gap screening.

For more information contact Rebecca Steritt or Joanne Cunningham on 0300 3031777, or by emailing rebecca.steritt@fermanaghomagh.com or joanne.cunningham@fermanaghomagh.com.