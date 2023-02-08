+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

COURTNEY, Vincent

Posted: 7:35 pm February 8, 2023

COURTNEY, Vincent – Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen and formerly Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 8th February 2023, peacefully in Graan Abbey. Husband of Kathleen (née McKiernan); loving father to Leo and Johnathan. Pre-deceased by his son Stephen, RIP; dear brother of Betty (Ward), Patrick, P.J., Margaret (Cumiskey), John and Gerald.

Vincent will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this evening, Wednesday from 5 pm until 7 pm and again tomorrow, Thursday from 5 pm until 7 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Vincent’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler.

Vincent will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle.

Related posts:

SMYTH, Thomas DONNARUMMA, John BURNS, Bea

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA