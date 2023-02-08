COURTNEY, Vincent – Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen and formerly Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 8th February 2023, peacefully in Graan Abbey. Husband of Kathleen (née McKiernan); loving father to Leo and Johnathan. Pre-deceased by his son Stephen, RIP; dear brother of Betty (Ward), Patrick, P.J., Margaret (Cumiskey), John and Gerald.

Vincent will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this evening, Wednesday from 5 pm until 7 pm and again tomorrow, Thursday from 5 pm until 7 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Vincent’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler.

Vincent will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle.