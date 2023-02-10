Belleek to paint the town green this St Patrick’s Day

BELLEEK is getting set for the long-awaited return of its St Patrick’s Day parade, and the entire local community is being urged to get behind the plans for a fun, family day out.

All roads will be leading to the border village on March 17th, with organisers encouraging visitors to come along to enjoy the celebrations. It’s been almost a decade since the last time the village decked out for St Patrick’s celebrations, with Covid delaying the return of the festivities, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

With around six weeks to go, a small committee of volunteers – supported by Belleek Development and Heritage Group – are organising the festivities and are urging all local community groups, townlands, schools and business to come forward to take part, with the parade the perfect opportunity to showcase themselves to locals and visitors alike.

“As this year’s St Patrick’s day falls on a bank holiday weekend, we are hoping that friends and families will come to visit us in the picturesque village of Belleek on the banks of the river Erne,” said spokeswoman for the committee.

“All in all, a real family day out to celebrate the feast of our national saint is planned and will have something for everyone. Come along and enjoy!”

The world-famous Belleek Pottery has sponsored a trophy for the best parade float in the parade, and in a move that is sure to see the village awash with shamrocks and sparkle, there will also be a substantial prize for the best window or door display with the ‘go green’ theme.

The parade will be setting out from the Belleek GAA grounds at 1pm and will make its way down Main Street followed by live entertainment on the Gig Rig from approximately 4pm.

There will be much more going on surrounding the parade on March 17th, too.

A jumble sale will take place at the Wark Hall, where there will also be refreshments, from 11am-2pm.

Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre will also be open, including its car park, from 10am-4pm, where there will be the chance to enter a competition for a Belleek leprechaun, as well as a bite to eat in the restaurant which will be serving Irish breakfasts all day.

Getting into the spirit of the celebrations, and anticipating an influx of visitors in the village, all local hostelries are putting on special offers for food and drink for the day, and of course there will be plenty of ‘craic agus ceol’ in the village pubs.

In the run up to the day itself, Belleek CCE will be running Irish language classes on March 11th for both beginners and improvers, and there will be plenty of other family events planned for the week in the run up, including a quiz in the Black Cat Cove on Thursday night, March 16th. Further details nearer to the time.

Anyone who would like to be part of the parade or who would like to get involved in any way can message the Belleek Village page on Facebook or call Jenna Robinson on 07933368098.