Welsh eyeing top-four finish for Skins

Posted: 3:00 pm January 20, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

ENNISKILLEN coach, Stephen Welsh says their eyes are still on a top four finish and it would be disappointing to finish outside that this season.

Last weekend, Enniskillen put four points on the board but ideally Welsh says they would’ve liked that to have been five, but on a day where weather conditions were far from favourable, he acknowledged it was ‘good to get the win’ but added;

“There were chances to get it (the bonus point), then in the second half we were against the wind and in the second half the wind changed- it didn’t really suit us either to kick. We probably left a few chances out there but credit to Carrick, they didn’t lie down the whole game and they probably finished stronger towards the end, so we’ll take the four points and move on.”

