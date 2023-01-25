Translink’s antiques roadshow

FERMANAGH has been described as a ‘dumping ground for old Translink buses’ after it was claimed that 17-year-old vehicles with faulty heating systems have been making journeys a nightmare for local passengers.

The double-decker buses are used for school runs and local routes, and furious passengers have described how they have had to endure either extreme cold or heat while travelling on them.

“I knew we were in for a long journey when I got on the bus and the driver was dressed like he was going to the North Pole,” one passenger said. “We were frozen to death on the journey to Enniskillen from Kesh and so was the driver.”

Others have complained about the buses being too hot, with a couple from Belcoo telling the Herald they had a “traumatic” pre-Christmas journey during which they endured “suffocating” heat.

Information supplied to the Herald confirmed that at least four of the Translink double-deckers currently being used in Enniskillen were nearly 17 years old.

