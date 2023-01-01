ROGERS, Sister Bridie – peacefully, 31st December 2022 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by her brothers Eddie and John (Canada) and Frank (Ballycastle) and her nephew Donal McManus

Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen McManus, Lisnaskea; brother Denis, Canada; nieces and nephews, (including Fr. Brendan McManus S.J.); the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen and the Northern Province.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen at 11 am on Monday, 2nd January 2023. Burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish webcam

Please note that at this sad time, the Convent is private to the Sisters of Mercy and the family of Sister Bridie.

May Sister Bridie Rest in Peace