MOHAN, Monsignor Richard – peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Teresa and his sister Eileen (McGeehan).

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Pat; sisters Mary and Anna; brother-in-law Tom; sister-in-law Bernie; close friend Geraldine, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Monsignor Mohan’s funeral cortége will arrive into The Sacred Heart Church, Clones, via St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee on Monday evening for 7.30 pm. Reposing in The Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday from 12 noon until 9 pm for a Vigil of Prayers. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Clones at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Coonian, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace