+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MOHAN, Monsignor Richard

Posted: 8:05 pm January 2, 2023

MOHAN, Monsignor Richard – peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Teresa and his sister Eileen (McGeehan).

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Pat; sisters Mary and Anna; brother-in-law Tom; sister-in-law Bernie; close friend Geraldine, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Monsignor Mohan’s funeral cortége will arrive into The Sacred Heart Church, Clones, via St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee on Monday evening for 7.30 pm. Reposing in The Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday from 12 noon until 9 pm for a Vigil of Prayers. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Clones at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Coonian, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Related posts:

MARTIN, Frances McCAFFERTY, Mary MASTERSON, Hugh

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA