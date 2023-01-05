Lisnaskea man admits striking elderly mother

A LISNASKEA MAN has been remanded in custody after he struck his elderly mother across the head when she inquired if he had found a job.

Noel Copeland aged 54 formerly from Lisnaskea is charged with committing the offence on December 21.

A police officer told Strabane Magistrates Court that the charge could be connected.

He explained that police received a report from Copeland’s 78 year old mother claiming he had assaulted her. She told officers that she had been sitting in her living room when she asked Copeland, now of no fixed abode, if he had got a new job, after which he became aggressive, punching her four times on the left temple.

He was arrested and while in custody in Omagh Police Station admitted the offence.

District Judge Alana McSorley remamded Copeland in custody to appear by video-link at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on January 9.

