Judge throws out ‘hopeless’ bail application

A JUDGE has thrown out a “hopeless” bail application for a violent repeat offender accused of physically and verbally attacking police, threatening one officer and leaving another with a facial fracture.

Duane Farry (33) from Ashfield Gardens, Fintona who is already on bail for alleged offences, was arrested on 31 December and charged with assaulting two police officers causing grievous bodily harm to one, making off without paying for £20.91 in fuel, driving whilst disqualified, without insurance and while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

A police officer told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

He explained on the afternoon in question, police were informed a driver in a Coalisland service station appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He was very aggressive, telling staff he was “off his head”.

CCTV showed Farry drive a BMW into the forecourt and exit while carrying a bottle of alcohol. He put fuel in the vehicle then entered the shop, left and returned a number of times.

He paid for hot food items but not the fuel.

A police patrol stopped the BMW travelling toward Tempo, driven by a female.

Farry, who was in the front passenger seat holding a bottle of alcohol, shouted, “I have mental health issues”.

He became increasingly aggressive and refused to calm down, climbing out the passenger window, clenching his fists when officers tried to remove the alcohol.

When they attempted to apply handcuffs, Farry struggled violently, punching an officer to the head and striking another in the face.

He was placed on the ground but kicked out, connecting with an officer’s head.

As he was being placed in a police vehicle, Farry shouted at an officer, “Do you take your kids to school on your own, you grey-haired b*****d? I’ll find you on your own and I’ll cut you to pieces you f***ing rat. You’re a dirty black b*****d. RUC scumbag b*****d.”

Once in custody he claimed to have consumed 30 Pregabalin tablets and was conveyed to South West Acute Hospital.

Whilst there officers attempted to obtain an evidential blood test, but he refused saying he “Wouldn’t f***ing engage.”

One officer sustained a fractured eye socket and an injury to his nose while another had facial bruising.

Objecting to bail, the officer said Farry has 85 previous convictions and,“He continues to come to police attention, generally while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which he then offers as an excuse for his behaviour.”

“Offending has escalated becoming more violent, in both a domestic setting and with police”, continued the officer. “We do not believe there are any conditions to prevent further offending. He fails to take any responsibility for his behaviour.”

The officer set out an incident last year when Farry stole a horse lorry which he smashed through a gate then crashed into an apartment block, “Presenting a clear risk to the public as does the latest offending. We believe he will continue to drive while disqualified. He is on bail for another matter which highlights he will continue to offend.”

A defence barrister urged bail to be granted, contending Farry, “Would be happy to comply with any conditions the court sees fit to impose.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan however replied, “This is a hopeless application. He’s clearly a risk to the public and has an appalling attitude to police. Bail is refused.”

Farry was remanded in custody to appear by video-link before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on 23 January.

