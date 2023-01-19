+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccerHugs for Helen to say a massive ‘thank you’
JOY...John Edgar celebrates with the Ballinamallard chef Helen Hurst after scoring a goal.

Hugs for Helen to say a massive ‘thank you’

Posted: 4:58 pm January 19, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

IT was his fifth goal this season and no sooner had John Edgar hit the back of the net than he was over celebrating with one lady in particular, Helen Hurst, the Ballinamallard chef.

As Edgar explained, Helen is one of the many who work tirelessly in the background for the team;

“Helen and Wendy and the ladies’ committee all need a wee bit of recognition for what they do for the players. In particular, maybe Helen recently.”

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Ducks and Dergview derby will be a ‘close game’ All Fermanagh & Western games are off this weekend ‘Desperately disappointing’ after Rangers crash out

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:58 pm January 19, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA