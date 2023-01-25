+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFun and craic planned at the Fort Lodge reunion
Jenny Amsfield and Clare Donohoe Ambassadors for Pulmonary Fibrosis NI Charity getting ready for the Lodge of Love reunion disco at the Enniskillen Hotel (Old Fort Lodge) on 4th February.

Fun and craic planned at the Fort Lodge reunion

Posted: 1:01 pm January 25, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ENNISKILLEN’S Clare Donohoe has organised a special reunion at the Fort Lodge which guarantees to be a night full of craic and fun for former frequenters of the ‘Lodge of Love’.

But the real reason for the celebration night is a lot more than just a return to the place where friendships were formed and ‘Fat Frogs’ were downed.

Four years ago, Clare’s husband, Tom, was diagnosed with a rare and life-limiting lung condition, at just 43 years of age.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a terminal condition which occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred.

Clare is an ambassador for the non-profit organisation which provides support to people living with the condition. She hopes that this fundraiser will raise awareness about the disease.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 

