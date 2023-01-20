+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fintona's Florence geared for TV show Glór Tíre
ON STAGE... Florence Given and her mentor John McNicholl.

Fintona’s Florence geared for TV show Glór Tíre

Posted: 12:00 pm January 20, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE memory of her late husband has inspired Fintona’s Florence Given as she aims for Glór Tíre glory.

The latest series of the TG4 talent show is currently ongoing, with Fermanagh’s Billy Mac y also competing for the coveted title.

The Fintona singer’s family is steeped in Country music and she is keen to put her talents to the test in this year’s show.

“I’m a country girl, brought up among the sheep and cows, and in a family who didn’t like to let people down,” explains Florence.

“My aunt Mary, who would have been a well-known local singer in her time, was booked to do a community concert but she got laryngitis.

“She sat me with a record player for a whole day until I got the song right and that was my introduction to singing in public.

“I did a bit of singing over the years and even met my husband Johnny through music.”

Florence’s husband Johnny passed away nine years ago following a long battle with MS.

Music has helped her cope with her husband’s death.

“A doctor once suggested I find a hobby to relieve the stress of being a care-giver,” said the Fintona girl. I wrote ‘Alone Here Without You’, a song about my husband.

“He was so proud of it.”

