Fermanagh bottom of pile in record year for passports

FERMANAGH has come bottom of the pile for Irish passports being issued despite 2022 being a record year for applications and renewals.

A staggering 1,080,000 passports were given out over the last 12 months from applicants across Ireland and beyond.

The total number of Irish passports sent out to those applying from the North came to 127,999.

But out of all the six counties, Fermanagh had the lowest number. Not only that, the county was bottom of the pile for all of Ireland.

A total of 2165 adult applications and renewals were recorded as having come from Fermanagh – some way off the highest rate of 122,755 from Co. Dublin.

Co. Antrim recorded the highest rate in the North with 19,544 applications and renewals. The other totals for the remaining counties of Northern Ireland were: Co. Down – 13,697, Co. Derry – 9476, Co. Tyrone – 6828 and Co Armagh – 5040.

With regard to child passport applications and renewals, Fermanagh once again had the lowest rate with a figure of 1454. Co. Dublin had the highest rate of 78,159.

The other counties in Northern Ireland posted the following totals: Co. Antrim – 11,624, Co. Down – 9349, Co. Derry 6193, Co. Tyrone – 4935 and Co. Armagh – 3837.