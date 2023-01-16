+44 (0)28 6632 2066
European award for finance regulation specialist
BIG AWARD... Alison Donnelly has received European recognition for her contribution to finance.

European award for finance regulation specialist

Posted: 9:00 am January 16, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A DERRYGONNELLY financial regulation specialist Alison Donnelly has received special recognition as part of the European Women in Payments Network awards.
The EWPN (European Women in Payments Network) is an organisation which unites females working in the finance, Fintech and payment sector across Europe.
Ms Donnelly, who works as a director at governance, risk and compliance firm, FSCom, picked up the ‘Fintech/Payments Leader of the Year’ award at the EWPN Conference in Amsterdam.
The financial specialist is one of Europe’s top professionals and has worked hard to promote diversity and inclusion within the sector.
In her role with FSCom, the Fermanagh expert has worked on the payments division of ex-regulators, ex-bankers and in-house compliance employees.
She was delighted to have received this recognition.
“The EWPN is a forward-thinking organisation doing important work right across Europe to not only build a community of women in the industry, but empower us to take the Fintech and payments space forward in a wholly inclusive way,” said the 2021 ‘The Payments Association Industry Contributer of the Year’ award winner.
“Collaborating with peers across this sector is the best way to achieve real chance, and I am thrilled to be connected with the EWPN community in this way.
“It is a privilege to be recognised after another busy year at FSCom and I thank the whole team for their encouragement and support.”

